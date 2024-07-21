4 Upcoming Nissan Cars Likely Following New X-Trail Detailed

Among the upcoming models, a facelift for the Nissan Magnite is also set for this year or in early 2025

Nissan recently showcased the fourth-generation X-Trail in India, a premium SUV to be launched as a completely built unit (CBU). During the unveiling, the Japanese automaker confirmed plans to introduce four additional models in India, including a refreshed model this year and a small EV in the coming years.

1. Nissan Magnite Facelift

Introduced in December 2020 in the compact SUV segment, the Nissan Magnite rivals models like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. While it hasn’t matched the success of some rivals, it has helped Nissan remain active in the Indian market and is currently the brand’s most popular model.

The upcoming facelift will feature subtle design updates, such as a revised front grille, tweaked bumper, updated headlight housing, and L-shaped LED DRLs. It may also include new features like ventilated front seats and possibly a single-pane sunroof while retaining an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, and wireless phone charging.

The Nissan Magnite offers two engines and is expected to remain unchanged: a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 72 PS and 96 Nm, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol with 100 PS and up to 160 Nm. Both engines come with 5-speed manual (MT) and 5-speed automated manual transmissions (AMT). The updated Magnite may arrive October and it is expected to start from Rs. 6 lakh.

2. Nissan Midsize SUV / Midsize 3-row SUV

Nissan midsize SUV will more likely launch sometime in 2025, and it is expected to have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh. The midsize 3-row variant is speculated to arrive in late 2025.

Nissan will introduce a Creta rival along with its 7-seater version. Likely based on the CMF-B platform, which will also underpin the new Renault Duster, these SUVs are expected to feature the same engine options as the new Duster. The compact SUV will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, while the 7-seater version will take on the Mahindra XUV700, 2024 Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

3. A Small EV

Nissan plans to enter the entry-level EV space in India, aiming to compete with the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. While details are scarce, the small city-friendly EV is expected to offer a claimed range of around 300 km. It is also expected to launch in early 2026.