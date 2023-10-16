4 Upcoming Nissan Cars In India – 3 SUVs & 1 MPV

Nissan is expected to launch a host of new cars over the next couple of years and here we have mentioned the possible ones

Let’s dive into the details of the possible upcoming vehicles from Nissan as the brand looks to be targeting different segments across different price brackets.

1. Nissan X-Trail

Leading the pack appears to be the Nissan X-Trail. Expected to make its debut in early 2024, the SUV will take on the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. Under the hood, you’ll likely get two powertrain options – a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with strong hybrid technology. Safety takes centre stage too, with the X-Trail boasting an array of advanced safety features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) internationally.

2. Renault Triber-Based MPV

Next up is a compact 7-seater MPV. Likely built on the tried-and-tested Renault Triber platform, the MPV will likely inherit a 1.0L naturally-aspirated petrol engine, while a 1.0L turbo petrol engine is also expected to be available.

3. New Midsize Nissan SUV (5-seater)

Nissan is said to be planning to re-enter the midsize SUV segment with a new 5-seater midsize SUV. Expected to launch in 2025, this SUV could be designed to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. It will likely have a sharp and muscular design and could have plenty of features on offer.

We expect Nissan to offer a turbo petrol engine. This should ensure ample performance for city and highway runs. The carmaker may also offer a smaller petrol engine option, perhaps a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, on the lower variants.

4. New Midsize Nissan SUV (7-seater)

Nissan could also introduce a 7-seater version of its midsize SUV. It will likely be an extended-wheelbase version, with a more or less similar interior and exterior design as its 5-seater counterpart but no official statement has been made yet.

Expected to hit the market in 2025 or a year later, this SUV will likely be well-equipped while also being priced competitively. When launched, it will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.