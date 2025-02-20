4 Upcoming New-Gen Cars In India – New Venue To Kia Seltos

At least four highly popular SUV models will enter in their new-generation avatar in the upcoming 2-3 years in the Indian market

This year began on a really good note for the Indian automobile industry as several new cars and SUVs were launched in the first month itself. The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo witnessed a plethora of new models being showcased to the Indian auto enthusiasts, which will go on sale in the coming months. In addition, multiple popular SUVs will get their new-generation models in the coming 2-3 years. Here in this piece, we will talk in detail about the upcoming new-gen cars in the Indian market.

1. New-Gen Hyundai Creta

Hyundai had last refreshed the Creta line-up in Jan 2024 when it introduced the facelifted version of the second-gen SUV. Now, it has been learnt that the third-gen Hyundai Creta will hit the Indian shores in 2027 as work has already begun on it. Internally codenamed as SX3, it will undergo production at the brand’s Tamil Nadu factory.

It is believed that the current crop of petrol and diesel engines will be retained with the new-gen model. Further, Hyundai could also equip the range-topping variants with strong hybrid powertrain setup. The design will be completely new while it will boast of more features and safety equipment.

2. New-Gen Tata Nexon

Tata Motors is readying the new-gen model of the popular Nexon SUV for a 2027 launch. Codenamed as Garud, it will be underpinning the heavily updated version of the X1 architecture. Tata Nexon, in its current generation, was introduced in 2017. However, the company updated the SUV twice in 2020 and 2023 with complete makeover inside out.

Hence, it will be 10 long years before the second-gen Nexon arrives in the market, which is quite unusual these days for a vehicle. It will be interesting to see whether Tata Motors decide to continue the 1.5L diesel engine with the new-gen Nexon in 2027.

3. New-Gen Kia Seltos

Kia is working on the new-generation model of the Seltos SUV and it has been spotted testing on the Indian roads, albeit with heavy camouflage. Expected to go on sale in 2026, it will be equipped with a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. The new-gen Kia Seltos will take a radical departure from its predecessor in terms of styling.

The platform is likely to be the same while the cabin will be new with latest features. The petrol-hybrid engine setup features an all-wheel-drive system in global markets and the possibility of having it in India can’t be completely ruled out.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The new-gen Hyundai Venue has begun testing on Indian roads and it is believed to finally go on sale by the end of 2025. The SUV will flaunt a new design which will be inspired from the modern Hyundai cars like Creta and Alcazar. It will be developed at the brand’s Talegaon production facility in Maharashtra.

The cabin will also be thoroughly updated with new features like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera. Mechanically, the new-gen Hyundai Venue will carry the same set of petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission choices. The current-gen Venue was launched nearly six years back in 2019.