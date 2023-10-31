4 Upcoming MPVs In India You Should Wait For – Kia To Tata

Here we have listed the upcoming MPVs from Tata, Kia and Lexus as they look to make a big impact across different price brackets

Over the last few years, the SUV segment has been the most talked about in the entire auto market. However, we did witness the arrival of MPVs like the Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova Hycross, updated Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Vellfire and Maruti Suzuki Invicto while the Carens played a big role in garnering good sales volumes for Kia since its market debut.

The MPV space will see plenty of action in the coming years and here we have listed the big launches.

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The facelifted fourth-generation Kia Carnival will make its global debut next month and it will be introduced in India next year as a replacement to the old-gen model, which was discontinued recently. It will have a myriad of changes inside and out and for India, a 2.2L turbo diesel engine producing 200 PS and 400 Nm will likely stay put.

2. Lexus LM:

Lexus India commenced bookings for the LM luxury MPV a while ago and its official prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The first MPV from Toyota’s luxury arm is based on the Vellfire. The second generation LM is essentially the more premium version of the Vellfire and it will be sold with a hybrid powertrain. Expect it to cost well over Rs. 1 crore upon launch.

3. Tata MPV:

Tata Motors’ Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, confirmed recently that the production versions of the Curvv and Sierra will be launched next year and in 2025 respectively. Both SUVs will be offered in ICE and EV guises. He also noted that Tata is currently developing a brand new product in a segment it is not competing in, bringing the MPV body style into the spotlight. While the finer details are yet to be divulged, we do expect it to launch in the coming years.

4. Kia Electric RV:

Kia India will introduce an electrified RV by the middle of this decade in India. Following the good reception for the Carens, the South Korean auto major doubles down on appealing to a wider customer base and the e-RV could play a big role in it.