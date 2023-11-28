4 Upcoming MPVs In India You Should Know About – Kia To Nissan

From Kia’s revamped Carnival to Nissan’s compact family MPV, explore the hottest upcoming MPVs hitting Indian roads soon

India’s automotive landscape is evolving, and the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) segment is set to witness a wave of new entrants. From facelifted models to all-new offerings, automakers are gearing up to cater to the diverse needs of Indian families, catering to various preferences and budgets.

Whether you prioritize electric mobility, modern features, or affordable family transport, the future of MPVs looks promising. Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming MPVs that are set to make a mark on Indian roads:

1. New Generation Kia Carnival

Kia India is bringing the fourth-gen Carnival next year, with a makeover that’s more than just skin-deep. It’s not your average people mover; it’s a luxury MPV with a snazzier design, boasting influences from Kia’s latest models like the Seltos. Packed with high-end features, and likely a new and more efficient powertrain, the new Carnival promises to be the life of the automotive party.

2. Kia Electric MPV

Kia also has an electrifying development in store for us, in the form of an upcoming electric MPV. As part of a whopping Rs. 2,000 crore investment in EVs, Kia plans to introduce two zero-emission warriors by 2025. One of them is a compact electric SUV, and the other is an electrified MPV ready to charge up the family travel scene. The specifications are a complete mystery right now, so keep watching this space for updates.

3. New Nissan MPV

Nissan is planning to roll out a sub-four-metre MPV for the Indian market; a compact family cruiser based on Renault Triber. Aimed at providing an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, this Nissan MPV is not just about getting from point A to B; it’s about doing it in style. It will likely get the same engine options as the Magnite – a 1.0L NA petrol unit and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit.

4. New Tata MPV

Tata Motors is cooking up something special; the brand has been absent from the MPV space. The brand reportedly has an all-new MPV in the works, which will be positioned between the Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Innova. This new vehicle will likely cater to both commercial fleets and personal mobility. The finer details have been kept under wrap for now, but worry not, we’re on the lookout!