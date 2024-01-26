4 Upcoming Midsize e-SUVs This Year With Over 500 Km Range

Here we have listed the four upcoming midsize electric SUVs that are launching this year with 450-500 km or above claimed driving range

The electric SUV market has become increasingly competitive, and the competition is expected to intensify in the coming years. Major automotive brands are entering this growing sector in 2024 or 2025, reflecting the ongoing shift towards electrification that is unfolding before us. Read on to know about the four upcoming midsize electric SUVs with 450-500 km or above range.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The production-ready Maruti Suzuki eVX is set to make its inaugural appearance later in the current year, with a Toyota counterpart anticipated to follow suit in early 2025. This midsize electric SUV will likely be offered in two battery options and both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The claimed range is expected to be around 550 kilometres thanks to a 60 kWh battery pack.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

The Hyundai Creta’s electric variant could be released by the end of 2024, with LG Chem supplying its batteries. Distinguishing itself from the recently facelifted internal combustion engine (IC-engined) Creta, the electric version is expected to showcase a unique exterior while drawing design influence from it. Furthermore, there’s speculation that the front-wheel-drive electric motor might be shared with the entry-level Kona Electric.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Expected to arrive in showrooms by the end of 2024, the XUV.e8 will be built on the INGLO platform, sharing significant design elements with the XUV700. The claimed driving range could be over 450 km and it will borrow plenty of features from its ICE sibling as well.

5. Tata Curvv EV

After introducing the Punch EV last week, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Curvv EV in the coming months. The SUV coupe will become the second Tata model to be built on the Acti.ev platform. The Curvv concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and the test mules have been spotted testing multiple times in India.

It will be sold with two battery options with the larger one capable of over 500 km range on a single charge. The interior will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital console, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and much more.