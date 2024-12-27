4 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh

This article explores 4 upcoming compact cars from Maruti Suzuki expected to debut in India over the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is actively expanding its passenger vehicle lineup, with plans to introduce several new models across compact and midsize segments, including electric variants. Highlighted below are the upcoming internal combustion engine (ICE) compact cars expected to debut in the Indian market within the next two to three years:

1. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno, codenamed YTA, is anticipated to make its debut in India by 2026. This iteration is expected to feature notable enhancements in styling and interior technology, building upon the comprehensive updates introduced in the 2022 refresh. Additionally, the new Baleno could incorporate Maruti Suzuki’s newly developed hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) system, further strengthening its appeal in the competitive hatchback segment.

The standout feature of the upcoming premium hatchback could be its exceptional fuel efficiency, potentially exceeding a claimed 35 kmpl. Presently, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered with a 1.2L K-series four-cylinder petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit. Both engines come with manual and automatic transmission options, ensuring versatility for a wide range of customers.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift, internally codenamed YTB, is anticipated to debut in India next year with a mid-cycle update. This refresh is set to bring notable enhancements, including the possible introduction of a newly developed engine. The facelifted model is expected to debut Maruti’s highly localized hybrid electric drivetrain, marking a significant step in the brand’s eco-friendly evolution.

Industry rumours suggest that the 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, currently powering the latest Swift and Dzire, may incorporate range extender technology, adding to the Fronx’s efficiency and appeal in the compact SUV market.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce a new compact MPV that will slot below the Ertiga in its lineup, targeting rivals such as the Renault Kiger and an upcoming model from Nissan. The upcoming MPV will take inspiration from the Suzuki Spacia, a popular kei car in Japan, and will be adapted to meet the preferences of Indian consumers. Alongside this, Maruti is also developing a micro SUV, internally codenamed Y43, which is anticipated to hit the market by late 2026.