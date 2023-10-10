4 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Look Out For

Here we have listed all the upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars over the next year or so in the Indian market as the brand looks to strengthen its lead at the top

Maruti Suzuki is currently basking in all its glory with the kind of numbers that it is clocking in sales every month. However, it wants to keep itself relative to the changing times and hopes to continue alluring its customers with the new range of cars.

1. New Generation Swift and Dzire

Suzuki has released official images of the upcoming Swift, and it will debut in the flesh at the upcoming Japan Motor Show. This will again be more of a facelift with respect to design, as the changes are minimal on the outside and things like the interior design as well as the platform will be carried over from the updated Baleno which uses the modified Heartect platform.

The major change is expected to arrive in one of the engine options which is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with Toyota’s hybrid technology. This engine will be made available for both Swift and Dzire and is expected to have high fuel efficiency figures of around 35-40 kmpl. We will be able to confirm it only after its release until then, we keep our fingers crossed.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The eVX was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi and has gone through a few changes since then. The exterior has been slightly redesigned and based on Suzuki’s official images, the interior looks very premium as well. The exterior features LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and LED taillights without the connected LED bar that was seen in its previous iteration.

On the inside, it has a minimalistic feel with no physical buttons on the dashboard and a single large floating panoramic touchscreen that starts in front of the steering wheel and ends at the centre. It is expected to be equipped with a 60kWh battery that should be good for an overall range of 550kms. It may also be available as an all-wheel drive unit with motors on each axle that should enhance its SUV badge.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (7-seater)

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a 7-seater model in the near future and it will be using the same Global C platform. The engine options are expected to remain the same which means it will get the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine (mild-hybrid) that produces 102bhp and 137Nm mated to either a 5-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter auto transmission.

There is an option for an AWD system but only offered with a manual gearbox. The other option is a strong-hybrid system that uses a 1.5-litre petrol motor with an output of 91bhp and 122Nm and electric motors to collectively make a total of 114bhp and will be mated to an e-CVT gearbox.