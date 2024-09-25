4 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India For Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the under Rs. 10 lakh segment will continue with the launch of its upcoming cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the top player in the domestic automotive market has always been a force to reckon with in the affordable segment. Keeping up the momentum, the Indian carmaker will debut a slew of new products in the country including new generation models of current cars, facelifts as well as brand new launches.

In this article, we will take you through the upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars in India under Rs. 10 lakh.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the new generation of the Dzire in the Indian market. Expected to go on sale next month, the compact sedan will get several updates inside out including a new set of powertrain under the hood. The latest leaked images of the new Dzire highlight the modern design along with the segment’s first electric sunroof. It will be powered by the new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, paired with the option of a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The current Baleno has been around for a long time and got a mid-life update in 2022. The new generation model of the premium hatchback is already under development and is expected to hit the market around the year 2026. The new model will likely gain a new HEV series hybrid powertrain that could deliver fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl. It will be one of the first models in the brand’s line-up to use the upcoming series hybrid system. We expect a new platform, updated design and extended feature set to be a part of the package.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift is due for a launch in the Indian market next year i.e. 2025. The crossover debuted in the domestic market in 2023 and it has managed to sell in good numbers. The facelifted Fronx will likely use the Maruti Suzuki’s new HEV series hybrid powertrain technology, delivering a fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl. The highlight will be its new design, updated features and an efficient powertrain.

4. Maruti Suzuki YDB Compact MPV

Expected to debut in the Indian market by 2026, the upcoming new compact MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be positioned below the Ertiga. Codenamed YDB, the four-wheeler will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in the international markets. The 7-seater MPV will likely measure just under 4 metres in length. The new YDB compact MPV will rival the likes of Renault Triber in the domestic market and will be sold via the brand’s Nexa dealership chain. Under the hood, expect the MPV to use the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that debuted in the new-gen Swift.