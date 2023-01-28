4 Upcoming Maruti Cars That Are Launching Soon In India

The list of upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars this year comprises three SUVs and an MPV across different segments

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been on a launch spree since late 2021. The arrival of the second generation Celerio was followed by a number of new models through 2022 including the heavily updated Baleno, new-gen Brezza, updated XL6 and Ertiga, all-new Grand Vitara and an expanded CNG range.

In 2023, MSIL will step into more new segments and here are the four upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars that are launching soon:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Fronx debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny and its reservations are already open at dealerships and online. The compact coupe SUV is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and shares the Heartect platform. The Fronx will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Following the launch of the Fronx in March or April, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be introduced around May 2023. It will also be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium outlets and it will feature a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild hybrid petrol engine. It will be linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT, transferring power to all four wheels.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Brezza CNG was also showcased at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and it will likely be the first to arrive amongst these four models in the coming months. It will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and it will develop lesser power and torque in its CNG specification.

4. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

The upcoming C-segment MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be the badge-engineered version of the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross. It is expected to go on sale later this year during the festive season and it will use the same 2.0-litre NA petrol and 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engines. It will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform and will be slotted above the XL6. Just as the Fronx and Jimny, it will also be sold through Nexa showrooms.