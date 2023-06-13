4 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs That Are Already Spied In India

Mahindra will more likely launch the five-door Thar and facelifted XUV300 in early 2024 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra will more likely introduce as many as four new SUVs over the next year or so in the Indian market and all of them have been caught testing. Here we have brought you all the key info:

1. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar will make its world debut next year ahead of its market launch. It will have larger dimensions than the existing three-door model and could be more practical. The exterior will largely mimic that of the regular model. Under the hood, the familiar 2.2L turbo diesel and the 2.0L turbo petrol engines will continue. Whether the 1.5L diesel engine will be available in its RWD guise or not is yet unknown.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300 is expected to go on sale in early 2024. The spy shots have begun surfacing online and the SUV appears to receive a host of exterior and interior updates. It could get a redesigned front fascia taking inspiration from the XUV700 and the rear will gain new LED tail lamps, tailgate and a bumper.

Other highlights will likely include newly designed alloy wheels. The cabin may come with a big overall and the features list will be more advanced as well. As for the performance, a 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus is expected to be launched in the coming months in India. It will likely be equipped with a 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS in Power mode and 95 PS in Economy mode. It could be linked with a manual or an automatic transmission. It could be available in seven- and eight-seater layouts.

4. Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV:

The first spy images of the Mahindra BE.05 came up on the internet only a few days ago. It will be 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. The production version is expected to launch towards the end of next year or in 2025 and it could compete against upcoming Tata Curvv. It will be underpinned by the INGLO platform.