4 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs Next Year In India – Key Info

Mahindra, with all guns blazing, will introduce at least two all-new electric SUVs next year in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is on a roll with the unveiling of its latest electric SUVs namely BE 6e (later renamed as BE 6) and XEV 9e in India. The company has even bigger and grander plans for 2025 as it is ready with at least a couple more e-SUVs for the Indian market.

The Mumbai-based automaker is focusing more on electric SUVs to match its rivals like Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor, which have multiple products in this segment. In this piece, we will talk in detail about the upcoming Mahindra cars in 2025 in India.

1. Mahindra BE 6e

The BE 6e electric SUV had its world premiere last month at ‘Unlimit India’ in Chennai. The brand had even introduced the starting price of the BE 6e range, which was Rs 18.90 lakh. However, auto aficionados are still waiting for the complete variant-wise pricing of the all-electric SUV, which we believe will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January with deliveries slated to commence in early March.

Based on the INGLO architecture, the Mahindra BE 6e is offered with two battery pack choices: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The BE 6e can run up to 682 km on a single charge with the 79 kWh battery. In addition, it will have a top power of 281 bhp while doing the 0-100kmph sprint in only 6.7 secs. Mahindra BE 6e supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 175 kW and it takes even less than 20 mins for 20-80% charge through such chargers.

2. Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e was unveiled alongside the BE 6e last month at Unlimit India in Chennai. The brand announced an introductory price of Rs 21.90 lakh for the XEV 9e while the pricing for the rest of the variant line-up is expected to be released at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. Underpinning the born-EV INGLO platform, the all-electric coupe-SUV will face off with Tata Curvv EV in the Indian market.

Being bigger in dimensions than the BE 6e, it rides on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard while 20-inch rims can also be availed as an option. Due to its bigger size, the XEV 9e offers a lot of space in the boot (665 litres) as well as the frunk (150 litres) to swallow your luggage. Mahindra XEV 9e gets a range of 655 km on a single charge with the 79 kWh LFP battery pack.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The XUV 3XO will be joined by an all-electric counterpart by mid-2025 in the Indian market. Internally codenamed as S240, it will be the brand’s entry-level EV while positioned below the XUV 4OO. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will enter production in the coming months while borrowing styling cues and features from the ICE model.

Directed at the Tata Nexon EV, the XUV 3XO EV will be equipped with a 35 kWh battery pack which we have already seen on the base trims of the XUV 4OO. Details are scarce at the moment but it is believed that Mahindra XUV 3XO EV price will start at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

4. Mahindra XEV 7e

Mahindra’s next big EV launch in India will be the XEV 7e, which is said to be the electric version of the highly popular XUV 7OO SUV. Expected to launch in the second half of 2025, it will also be based on the INGLO platform. Mahindra XEV 7e will be a three-row seven-seater full-sized SUV which will take on Tata Safari EV upon its launch.

The all-electric XEV 7e will borrow battery and electric motor from the XEV 7e while it is speculated that Mahindra might well offer an all-wheel-drive system with the e-SUV.