4 Upcoming Mahindra Cars This Year You Should Know

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch a myriad of new SUVs in the Indian market this year, including EVs and ICE-powered models

Mahindra & Mahindra will continue its SUV onslaught in the Indian market this year too, as the brand gears up to introduce as many as four new models in the country. We have learnt that apart from all-new electric SUVs, it will also launch the facelifted versions of some of its popular vehicles in the country. In this piece, we will talk about the upcoming Mahindra cars this year in India.

1. Mahindra XEV 7e

It will be Mahindra’s first full-sized 7-seater electric SUV for the Indian market while it clashes with the Tata Safari EV. The XEV 7e is expected to launch in the second half of this year in an expected price range of Rs 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the e-SUV was leaked during a Mahindra presentation and the leaked image suggests that it will take styling cues from the XUV 7OO.

On the other hand, the cabin will be inspired by the XEV 9e with dual-tone black and white upholstery and an identical 12.3-inch triple-screen setup. It will also borrow the Level 2 ADAS tech and other safety features from the XEV 9e. Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to carry the 59 kWh/79 kWh battery units from the BE 6 and XEV 9e with a driving range exceeding the 500 km mark in one full charge.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Pack Two Variants – Prices By March End

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

It is going to be the brand’s entry-level EV in India while positioned below the XUV 4OO to directly rival the Tata Punch EV. The e-SUV has been spotted multiple times in the flesh during its test runs and the spy images indicate that it will come with a handful of EV-specific visual updates as compared to the standard XUV 3XO.

Some of the notable features onboard could include a sunroof, 360-degree camera, cruise control and ADAS tech. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV could be presented with 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery pack options, which we have already seen on the XUV 4OO. The all-electric SUV could get a range of 350+ km with the smaller battery and 400+ km with the bigger battery pack.

3. Mahindra Thar 3-door Facelift

The Thar has been on sale for the last five years or so and hence, the company is working on a mid-cycle facelift of the 3-door SUV. A few media reports have claimed that the 2025 Thar facelift will get design and features similar to the Thar Roxx 5-door SUV. It will come with subtle cosmetic updates and new features while mechanically retaining the same petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

Also Read: 2 Next Big EVs From Mahindra & Tata – XEV 7e & Harrier EV

4. Mahindra XUV 7OO

Being the brand’s flagship ICE model in India, the XUV 7OO is expected to get an updated version by the end of 2025 in our market. The exterior design will be upgraded with changes to the front and rear fascia. The major update will take place inside the cabin with the facelifted version boasting of the new 12.3-inch triple screen setup, wireless charging and level 2 ADAS suite. Mechanically, it is expected to carry the same powertrains and gearbox choices.