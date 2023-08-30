4 Upcoming Ladder Frame SUVs To Wait For – Mahindra To Toyota

In the list of upcoming ladder-frame SUVs, we have explained about models from Mahindra, Toyota and Force

Here we have talked about the four upcoming SUVs that will have a body-on-frame construction and will be spacious and off-road capable.

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will likely go on sale next month in India and according to leaked documents, it will measure a length of 4,400 mm, a width of 1,795 mm and a height of 1,812 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,680 mm and a gross vehicle weight of 2,390 kilograms. It is expected to be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine kicking out 118 bhp and will be paired with a manual transmission only. It will be available in five-, seven- and nine-seater guises.

2. Five-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door Force Gurkha is expected to go on sale before the end of this year and it could be offered in five-, six- and seven-seater guises. The spy images show the presence of square-shaped headlamps similar to the Citiline while the twin-slated grille is identical to the regular three-door version.

The seven-seater will offer two individual captain chairs for the third row and a bench seat for the middle row. It will be powered by a 2.6L diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz and may feature a different 4WD gear compared to its three-door sibling.

3. Five-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra will take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Gurkha and will also sit on a ladder frame chassis. It will have larger proportions than its three-door counterpart and will have notable design changes to differentiate itself from its sibling. The lifestyle off-road SUV will derive power from a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine.

4. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

The third-generation Toyota Fortuner will more likely make its global debut in the first half of next year. It is believed to take design inspiration from the recently launched fourth-gen Tacoma pickup truck and could sit on the modular TNGA-F architecture. The interior could become more premium than the existing seven-seater and it will use a diesel hybrid powertrain.