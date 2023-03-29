4 Upcoming KTM 390 Adv Rivals In India – RE, Hero, TVS, Honda

Here we have talked about the upcoming KTM 390 Adv rivals that are expected to arrive over the next year or so in India

The KTM 390 Adventure has really established itself in the adventure touring segment as it can handle on- and off-roading with ease. It will suffice the needs of most adv/touring customers. Over the next 12 months or so, we do expect it to get as many as four new rivals and here we have explained about them:

1. RE Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield is currently developing a number of new motorcycles for the Indian as well as international markets and an all-new adventure model is one of them. It will draw design cues from the existing Himalayan 411 but will likely sit on a brand new platform. It will be equipped with a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

The powertrain should be capable of producing around 40 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to undercut the KTM 390 Adventure in pricing and it will be positioned above the existing Himalayan at around Rs. 2.5-2.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be loaded with features pertaining to on- and off-road capabilities.

2. Hero Xpulse 400

Hero MotoCorp is testing a flagship adventure tourer that could go by the name Xpulse 400. It follows the success of the entry-level Xpulse 200 and will be powered by an all-new liquid-cooled engine with a reported cubic capacity of 421 cc but speculations do claim that it will be a 300 cc machine. Nevertheless, its design will be influenced by its smaller sibling and it will be more upmarket to take on the likes of the KTM 390 Adv.

3. Honda 300 cc Adventure Bike

Honda is reportedly working on a dual-purpose adventure tourer based on the CB 300F. It could go by the name CB300 X. It will more likely boast a long travel suspension (upside down front forks and monoshock rear), an upright handlebar, tall seat height and high ground clearance. The powertrain could be shared with its oil-cooled naked streetfighter sibling.

4. TVS Adventure Bike

TVS Motor Company appears to be working on a new 310 cc motorcycle based on the Apache RR310’s platform but whether it’s a naked or an adv is yet unknown. If it turns out to be an adventure tourer, it will be pitched against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS. We can expect it to be packed with features including ride modes and a TFT cluster.