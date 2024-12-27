4 Upcoming Kia EVs In 2025-26 (Including 2 Compact e-SUVs)

Kia is planning to expand its EV portfolio over the next couple of years with the likely inclusion of at least four models

1. Updated Kia EV6:

Kia unveiled the updated EV6 earlier this year, featuring notable design and technology upgrades. The revamped model includes a modern curved panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Inside, the cabin has been refreshed with a stylish two-spoke steering wheel and a fingerprint reader. Similar changes are likely on the India-bound model.

2. Kia Carens EV:

Kia will likely debut the Carens EV by late next year, presenting an eco-conscious alternative to its ICE-powered sibling. This electric version will get unique design cues, highlighting its EV-specific identity. Spy images of test mules have surfaced, further confirming Kia’s intention to bring the Carens EV into production and strengthen its foothold in the growing electric vehicle segment. Also Read: Upcoming Kia Cars Expected At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 While exact specifications are still under wraps, the Kia Carens EV is expected to deliver a range exceeding 450 km on a single charge. Building on the success of the EV6 and the launch of the EV9 in India, Kia plans to diversify its electric lineup with the Carens EV.

3. Kia Sonet EV:

Kia is planning to expand its presence in the rapidly growing compact electric SUV market with a new model based on the Sonet’s platform. This upcoming EV is likely to offer a range of 400-450 km per charge, aiming to challenge rivals such as the Tata Punch EV and Mahindra’s soon-to-be-launched XUV 3X0 EV.

4. Kia Syros EV:

Kia’s forthcoming electric compact SUV based on the Syros could be competitively priced in India upon arrival in 2026. It will be positioned above the Sonet EV and will emphasise on premium features and spacious nature.