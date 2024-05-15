4 Upcoming Kia Electric Cars In 2024-25 In India – New Details

Here we have explained about the upcoming electric cars from Kia in 2024-25 in India as 3 new electric SUVs/crossovers and an e-MPV are possibilities

Kia seems to be in the process of developing two electric vehicles domestically, scheduled for release in 2025. Additionally, the flagship EV9, a seven-seater electric SUV, and the recently facelifted EV6 will arrive. Below, we’ve compiled all the available information about these upcoming models.

1. Kia EV9:

Last year, Kia unveiled the EV9 for global markets. Its introduction in India is projected for late 2024 or early 2025, with the vehicle likely to be completely imported. Internationally, the EV9 boasts a driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle and is offered in both single- and dual-motor configurations. It remains to be seen which of these variants Kia will be introduced in India.

Derived from the E-GMP, the same skateboard EV architecture utilized in recent Kia and Hyundai electric vehicles, the Kia EV9 benefits from a low centre of gravity and design flexibility. Positioned higher than the EV6, it will boast a large touchscreen display, a digital instrument console, ADAS, etc.

2. Kia Clavis (Syros):

The Kia Clavis could carry the production name Syros and it has been sighted undergoing testing across different locations, both internationally and in India. Expected for a global debut later this year, it is slated for release in various markets, including India, in early 2025. Sporting a rugged design, the Kia Clavis draws inspiration from the latest Kia Soul.

It will have a bigger interior and larger boot compared to the Sonet. Following the launch of the Clavis ICE, Kia is expected to bring in its electric version as well in the 2025 calendar year to compete with the low-end variants of the Tata Nexon EV and directly with the Tata Punch EV.

3. Kia Carens EV:

In H2 2025, the South Korean automaker is expected to introduce an electrified MPV based on the Carens. This upcoming e-MPV could share numerous components and essential features with the electric variant of the Clavis. As Hyundai Motor Group and Kia expand their electric vehicle lineup, their partnership with Indian battery manufacturer Exide could prove pivotal in the development of this family-oriented electric MPV.

4. Kia EV6 Facelift:

A couple of days ago, Kia unveiled the facelifted EV6 in South Korea with a refreshed exterior comprising a new front fascia, newly designed 19 and 20-inch wheels and a heavily updated interior. Kia has also added a larger 84 kWh battery option. The revised EV6 is expected to arrive in India sometime next year.