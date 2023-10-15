4 Upcoming IC-Engined Mahindra SUVs You Should Know

Discover the list of upcoming Mahindra SUVs, from the rugged and adventure-ready Thar 5-Door to the stylish XUV500 coupe

While electric vehicles are gradually gaining popularity, ICE vehicles continue to dominate the market at the moment. Enthusiasts and shoppers looking to buy a new SUV still have a lot to look forward to in terms of ICE offerings, especially from Mahindra. The homegrown UV maker is gearing up to unleash a wave of excitement with its upcoming SUV lineup.

From the Thar 5-Door to the new XUV500, Mahindra is all set to bring in a host of new launches and here we have covered the ICE ones:

1. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Scheduled to hit the roads in 2024, the Mahindra Thar 5-Door will offer more cabin space and enhanced driving pleasure compared to the existing 3-door model. Built on the Scorpio-N’s sturdy ladder-frame chassis, the 5-door Thar will boast a longer wheelbase, ensuring a roomy interior.

At the heart of the SUV will be a 2.2L turbo diesel or a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. With 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrain options, you’re all set for an off-road adventure. It will likely be more premium than the 3-door Thar, offering a sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

As seen in recent spy shots, the upcoming XUV300 facelift is expected to draw inspiration from its impressive siblings, the XUV700 and Mahindra BE electric SUV concepts. Anticipate a refreshed interior with a spacious layout and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The icing on the cake? Ventilated front seats for a truly luxurious experience. Powering this beast will be a 1.2L turbo petrol engine churning out 128 bhp and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine delivering 117 bhp. The launch date remains a mystery, but we expect the revamped XUV300 to go on sale within a year.

3. Next-gen Mahindra Bolero

In the realm of rugged UVs, the Mahindra Bolero stands tall with its bolder front fascia and boxy design. The next-gen model should bring the Bolero into the future with style, while preserving the old-school charm. Slated for launch in 2024-25, it is expected to be built on the same platform as the Scorpio-N, making it even more rugged than the existing model.

This powerhouse will likely offer the same engine as the current model – a 1.5L turbo diesel. The manufacturer may add a 2.2L turbo diesel engine option as well, which should improve its load-hauling capabilities and performance.

4. New Mahindra XUV500 Coupe SUV

While the launch date remains a mystery, the new Mahindra XUV500 promises a coupe-style SUV set to dazzle the market. Spy shots show that the design will be inspired by Mahindra’s BE-series, with a sleek but muscular overall design. The interior will be fairly premium, with plenty of equipment and features on offer.

We expect the coupe SUV to offer two engine options, consisting of a 1.5L turbo petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo diesel unit. Upon launch, it will bridge the gap between the XUV300 and XUV500, and be a direct rival to the upcoming Tata Curvv, along with Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc.