4 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In India – 2 Electric SUVs, 2 ICE SUVs

Hyundai Ai3 micro SUV will more likely go on sale later this year and will be underpinned by the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will introduce an all-new micro SUV codenamed Ai3 later this year. In addition to the budget compact model, Hyundai is expected to bring in a range of new SUVs in the coming years and here we have covered the upcoming ones:

1. Hyundai Ai3 Micro SUV:

Following the new-gen Verna, the next big launch from Hyundai will more likely be a micro SUV later this year. Codenamed Ai3, the five-seater has already been caught testing in India and South Korea. It is expected to make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale around this festive season in India.

It will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The Hyundai Ai3 will compete against Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the likes. It will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is available in Southeast Asian markets since last year. Based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, it is heavily influenced by the latest Tucson with a parametric jewel pattern grille amongst a host of other revisions. It will be launched later this year or in early 2024 in India. Expect a new 160 PS 1.5L turbo petrol engine to be offered.

3. New-Gen Hyundai Kona EV:

Details surrounding the second-generation Kona EV have already been revealed globally. It takes design inspiration from the Seven concept showcased in 2021 and gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. It will be equipped with either a 48.4 kWh or a 65.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of close to 500 km. It will likely be launched in the near future in India.

4. Hyundai Creta-Based Electric SUV:

The first heavily localised electric SUV from Hyundai will likely hit the market by 2025 and it could be based on the next-generation Creta. It will compete against a host of upcoming midsize electric SUVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Tata and Kia. Expect it to be underpinned by the E-GMP platform with high local content and the claimed range could be over 500 km.