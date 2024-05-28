4 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In 2024-25 You Should Know About

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) appears to be preparing to introduce up to four new SUVs in the remaining part of this year and into 2025. The refreshed Alcazar is expected to launch in the late 2024 while the facelifted Tucson and the electric version of the Creta are also being developed. Read on to know more:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is preparing to launch a facelifted version of the Alcazar later this calendar year, mostly around festive season. The redesigned Alcazar will share design elements with the updated Creta, but it will have distinct features to position it as a more premium offering.

The updated Alcazar will incorporate many of the latest features and technological advancements found in the new Creta, potentially including Level 2 ADAS. Additional improvements may include a revamped infotainment system, updated interior materials, and enhanced connectivity options. Despite these upgrades, changes to the powertrain are not expected as the 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines will continue.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai introduced the refreshed Tucson to global markets late last year. The mid-cycle update includes a revamped front grille and lighting system, new skid plates, brand new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear. Inside, the cabin features a redesigned dashboard to accommodate a new panoramic curved display. Similar updates are expected when the Tucson launches in India in late 2024 or early 2025.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is set to introduce a new midsize electric SUV, derived from the Creta platform, globally later this year, with a possible Indian release in early 2025. Targeting the fast-expanding EV segment, it will compete with models such as the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, and the Tata Curvv. The SUV might be equipped with the Kona Electric’s e-motor and a battery pack sourced from LG Chem capable of a range of over 450 km on a single charge.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

Lastly, the second-generation Venue is reportedly in development for a market launch next year. Although it is already feature-rich, we expect substantial exterior and interior updates. However, the powertrain lineup is expected to remain unchanged.