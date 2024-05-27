4 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals You Should Wait For

The updated Hyundai Creta was launched recently and although it is just a facelift, it did have a lot going for it, both on the exterior and the interior

After the launch, the Creta is enjoying the way it is keeping the cash registers flowing while its current rivals are inching backward slowly. In this article, we look at 4 upcoming rivals from the Indian and French contingencies, which will challenge Creta’s dominance.

1. Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is based on the concept of the same name that was showcased a few years ago and we now are already waiting for a production version to be launched. Tata has already confirmed almost all the specifications for the ICE models and here is what it comes with. The engine options include a new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine which will debut on the Curvv and the 1.5-litre diesel engine that is currently used on the Nexon.

On the exterior, it will come with flush door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED light bars at the front and rear, vertically stacked headlights housed in the bumper, LED taillights, roof rails and the signature sloping coupe roofline.

The interior will be a more premium affair with two 12.3-inch screens, an ADAS suite, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, drive mode selector using a rotary dial, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a newly designed gear lever. The length of the Curvv is expected to be more than 4m and considering the premium equipment involved we believe that it will be priced between Rs 15 – 20 lakh ex-showroom.

2. Mahindra XUV500 Coupe

After the launch of the Mahindra XUV700, the XUV500 was temporarily retired and last year we saw test mules of the Mahindra coupe SUV which resembled the design of the “Mahindra XUV500 Aero” concept being tested near Chennai along with the XUV700. Not much information is revealed about the Coupe SUV except that it will be a 5-seater SUV and is expected to measure 4.3m in length.

Since many manufacturers like Tata and Citroen also are now foraying into the Coupe SUV segment, Mahindra wants to price the XUV500 Coupe aggressively and to achieve this it will be using the XUV300 platform albeit with a few modifications and may retain the engine options from the XUV300 itself with a little bit of tuning to increase power and torque. This will include both the petrol and the diesel engines of the XUV300. The new XUV500 Coupe is expected to be priced around 11-19 lakh ex-showroom.

3. Citroen Basalt

The French carmaker is launching its fifth product in India and this time it’s a Coupe SUV called the ‘Basalt’. It is scheduled to launch in the second half of the year and as per schedule, the vehicle’s test mules are being spotted on Indian roads. The Basalt Coupe SUV will be based on the C3 Aircross which explains why the front fascia of the test mules were very similar. The front bumper is slightly redesigned to look more aggressive with a wide radiator grille.

The Basalt Coupe SUV will be a more premium offering compared to the C3 Aircross and hence will have more equipment on offer which will include auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster and ventilated front seats. The pricing is expected to be around Rs 12-17 lakh ex-showroom.

4. Renault Duster

The updated Dacia Duster was launched in Europe a few months ago and the same model will be launched in India probably by the end of this year or the beginning of 2025. The exterior design borrows heavy inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept with a fresh design on the grille, sleek headlights along with Y-shaped LED DRLs.

The interior is a huge step up compared to the previous model that was sold in India and it comes with premium equipment like the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment that supports wireless smartphone connectivity, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, TPMS, ADAS and ESC as well. The powertrain options that will be made available in India are still unknown while we do know that there will be no diesel engine even as an option. The pricing of the Renault Duster is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom.