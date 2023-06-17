4 Upcoming Hyundai Cars That Are Launching Soon In India

Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV on July 10 and it will likely be followed by three more models over the next few months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) appears to be working on launching as many as four new models within the span of the next 12 months. Here we have covered all the necessary details:

1. Hyundai Verna N Line:

The new generation Hyundai Verna was introduced only a few months ago and it has been well received by customers. The midsize sedan currently tops the sales charts in its segment and it is a major overhaul compared to the previous model. Going by recent spy images, Hyundai could be preparing to launch the N Line variant of the Verna in the coming months.

It will likely have exterior and interior enhancements while its suspension could be stiffened and the exhaust system tuned. It will more likely be available only with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine. Hyundai already sells the N Line spec i20 and Venue in India.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Perhaps the highly awaited of the lot, the facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to hit showrooms in early 2024 and it will have a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and rear. The interior will gain a host of updates including ADAS technology while a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, which debuted in the Verna, developing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque, will be introduced. It will be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

3. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

The mildly refreshed version of the Hyundai i20 is already on sale in the European market and India will get cosmetic revisions soon judging by the spy images that emerged on the internet lately. No mechanical revisions are expected and the interior could gain some new features.

4. Hyundai Exter:

On July 10, Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV in India. It will likely carry a starting price of around Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in an expansive range. The Exter will be powered by the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. A CNG variant will also be offered with a manual transmission.