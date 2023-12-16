4 Upcoming Coupe SUVs In 2024 You Should Wait For

Here are the top upcoming Coupe SUVs in the Indian market; Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV.e8, Citroen C3X and Taisor

Coupe SUVs will soon be a common sight on Indian roads as a slew of new models are slated for a launch in the domestic market. While the current market is inclined towards SUVs, coupe SUVs have the potential to carve out a new niche within the SUV segment. In line with this, let’s have a look at the 4 upcoming coupe SUVs in 2024 in India.

1. Tata Curvv

The streak of coupe SUVs will start with the Tata Curvv which was first showcased in the concept in 2022. Tata Motors also showcased it at the 2023 Auto Expo in near-production guise and it is set for a debut next year. As per the company, it will be launched with both electric and regular ICE powertrain options. Measuring around 4.3 metres in length, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara amongst others. The design of the Curvv will be in line with the latest crop of Tata SUVs with a similar set of interior layout.

2. Toyota Taisor

Toyota Taisor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will likely debut early next year in 2024. It will share the underpinning and powertrain with the Fronx comprising of the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option and the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.

3. Citroen C3X

To diversify its portfolio, Citroen is currently working on a new coupe SUV, the C3X. Spied a few times on the Indian roads, the upcoming car will share a lot with the C3 Aircross, at the same time being very distinct in terms of design. The ground clearance is expected to be in the C3 Aircross territory, roughly around 200 mm. It is expected to launch around mid-2024 while its electric version could debut by early 2025. The C3X will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 108 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8

The electric version of Mahindra XUV700, XUV.e8 was first showcased last year and it is expected to debut in the Indian market by mid-2024. The silhouette will largely resemble the XUV700, however, it will feature an entirely new front fascia.

Inside the cabin, it will get three large screens along with a two-spoke steering wheel. The electric SUV will be based on the born electric INGLO platform and it will be propelled by an 80 kWh battery pack with power output in the range of 227-345 bhp.