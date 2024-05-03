4 Upcoming Compact SUVs Worth Waiting For – Hyundai To Kia

Read on to learn about the four upcoming compact SUVs from Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Skoda in the 2024-25 period in India

The compact SUV segment in India is preparing for the arrival of new models from several leading manufacturers, set to launch within the next twelve to eighteen months. Here’s an overview of the upcoming IC-engined models to look forward to:

1. Tata Nexon CNG:

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the CNG version of the Nexon in the coming months. This new variant, first displayed as the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, will feature twin-cylinder technology, similar to other CNG models in Tata’s portfolio. The Nexon CNG will offer a practical boot space courtesy of the arrangement of the dual tanks in parallel to each other.

2. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda announced a while ago that its eagerly awaited compact SUV for the Indian market will launch by March 2025. It will be built on the MQB A0 IN architecture, a platform designed with significant localization to meet the demands of the Indian market. The compact SUV will share several components and features with Skoda’s Kushaq midsize SUV. The new sub-four-metre SUV will be equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, capable of kicking out 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a choice of either a manual or an automatic transmission.

3. New Hyundai Venue:

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue will arrive next year, marking the first vehicle to be produced at the Talegaon plant acquired from General Motors. Known internally as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to receive significant updates to its exterior and interior design. The five-seater is already packed with features and it will be interesting to see what it brings to the table in the highly competitive segment in its new avatar.

4. Kia Clavis:

The Kia Clavis is set to debut in early 2025 in India, offering a range of powertrain options including ICE, hybrid, and electric variants over time. Positioned in the lineup between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis will feature a more traditional SUV design, drawing inspiration from the latest global Soul with upright elements and tall pillars. The electric version is expected to launch in the second half of 2025 as well.

In terms of features, the Clavis will offer a range of premium amenities such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, ADAS and a panoramic sunroof. The Clavis will also be more practical than the Sonet as it will have a larger boot and a roomier interior and both could share the powertrain lineup.