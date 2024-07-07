4 Upcoming Compact SUVs Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Kia To Hyundai

The compact SUV segment will witness the launch of multiple new products under the Rs. 10 lakh mark including the new Skoda Compact SUV and Kia Syros

With SUVs leading the Indian automotive industry, it has become an absolute must for car manufacturers to launch new models as well as update the existing ones. In line with this, 4 new SUVs are on the cards for the Indian market with a starting price of less than Rs. 10 lakh. Let’s look at the 4 upcoming compact SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh in India.

1. Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Nissan Magnite is due for a mid-life update in the form of a facelift model and is scheduled to go on sale by the end of 2024. Apart from the changes to the exterior design, the sub-4-meter SUV will get a slew of new feature additions like 6 airbags and a single-pane sunroof. Inside the cabin, a new layout for the dashboard is expected. Going by the spy shots, a new set of LED headlamps, revised bumpers and front grille and updated tail lamps will be a part of the package. Mechanically, the Magnite Facelift will continue to be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Venue

The second generation model of the Hyundai Venue will be launched next year i.e. 2025. Codenamed Q2Xi, where the ‘i’ stands for India, the new-gen Venue will continue to target the sub-4-meter SUV segment in the Indian market. While the details about the project are under wraps, expect it to carry a host of changes inside out. Currently, the Venue is a decent seller for the Korean company and it was updated in 2022 in the form of a facelift model. As per the reports, the upcoming new-gen Venue will be the first model to be manufactured at the Hyundai’s new Talegaon-based manufacturing facility.

3. Kia Syros

Kia is currently testing a new compact SUV for India and it will likely debut next year. Internally codenamed AY, the sub-4-meter SUV is expected to go by the name Syros in the domestic market and will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh. The upcoming Kia compact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s lineup. The test mule of the Kia Syros has been spotted a few times in the country and will be sold in both electric and petrol-powered versions.

4. Skoda Compact SUV

The Skoda compact SUV is due for a launch in India next year and will carry a starting price of under Rs. 10 lakh. Spotted testing a few times in the country, the test mule highlighted the design of the SUV which includes an inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, a split headlamp setup, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp and overall, it seems to share a lot with the Kushaq.

Based on the familiar MQB A0 IN platform, it will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Skoda will offer a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options with its new compact SUV.