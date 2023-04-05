4 Upcoming Compact SUVs Over Next 2-3 Months – Maruti To Tata

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny will be launched in April and May respectively while the Hyundai Ai3 and facelifted Nexon are also coming soon

While the price announcement of the Fronx will happen soon, the Jimny will be officially launched around May 2023 as Maruti Suzuki is planning to make a strong impact in the SUV space with the duo.

The global debut of the Hyundai Ai3 is expected to unfold by the middle of this year before its market launch around July or August. Around the same timeframe, Tata Motors will reportedly introduce the heavily updated Nexon. We have explained all the key details below:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on sale by the middle of this month in India. The compact SUV coupe sits on the same platform as the Baleno premium hatchback and it has several commonalities with it. The five-seater is powered by a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. It will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Just like the Fronx, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will also be retailed through Nexa and it debuted alongside the Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The five-door lifestyle off-roader will compete directly against the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It derives power from a 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT sending power to all four wheels as standard.

3. Hyundai Ai3:

The Hyundai Ai3 has already been spotted testing in India and the first teaser is also out. The five-seater will take on Tata Punch directly and it will be underpinned by the same K1 architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. It will likely use a 1.2L 83 PS capable petrol engine. The Ai3 will be positioned below the Venue in the brand’s domestic lineup.

4. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The 2023 Tata Nexon will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out in its new avatar. The design will be heavily inspired by the near-production Curvv showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The interior will also gain a host of updates including a larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console. It could become the first compact SUV to feature ADAS.