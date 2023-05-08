4 Upcoming Compact SUVs Launching Below Rs. 10 Lakh – Key Info

In the list of 4 upcoming compact SUVs, we have explained about some of the significant models that will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh in India

The ever-popular compact SUV segment will witness the arrival of a number of new models over the next few months and into next year. Here we have explained about some of the significant ones:

1. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai Motor India Limited will host the debut of the Exter micro SUV in the coming weeks ahead of its market launch around August 2023. The five-seater will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing around 84 PS and 113 Nm. It will be linked with a five-speed MT or an AMT.

The Hyundai Exter will have plenty in common with the Grand i10 Nios and it may as well be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV and will directly compete against Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and entry-level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in India.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon is currently under testing and it will likely be introduced around August 2023 as well. The design is heavily inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. It will use an all-new 1.2L DI turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 125 PS and 225 Nm. A DCT could also be on offer. The interior will be more upmarket than the existing model as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a host of other new features will be available.

3. Tata Punch CNG:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata unveiled the Punch CNG alongside the Altroz CNG. The latter will be launched this month and its deliveries will commence soon as well. The former will more likely hit the market later this CY and it will be equipped with a 1.2L NA three-cylinder bi-fuel engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only.

4. Kia Sonet Facelift:

A few weeks ago, the first-ever spy images of the facelifted Sonet appeared on the internet. It will likely make its global debut towards the end of this year or in early 2024 with a slew of revisions inside and out. We do expect it to reach India sometime next year.