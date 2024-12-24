4 Upcoming Compact Electric SUVs In India – Arriving Soon

Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai as well as Kia, Mahindra, and Honda have laid out plans for new electric SUVs between 2025 and 2026

Starting next month, India will see a significant influx of new electric cars across various segments for two years. Here are some of the upcoming compact electric SUVs that could democratise the zero-emission powertrain technology with affordable prices and great value for money.

1. Kia Syros EV

Kia is wooing small SUV customers with its all-new Syros, slotted above the Sonet and offering more space, additional and several first-in-segment features, and significantly more advanced electronics. While the company has announced it only with internal combustion engines, it could release a pure electric variant sometime in the next two years.

The Kia Syros, earlier known by its codename ‘Kia AY,’ is planned to be offered with an electric powertrain. Kia plans to allocate 20% of the Syros’ annual production volume to the Syros EV. The Syros Electric could compete with Tata Motors’ Nexon.ev.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is testing a pure electric variant of the 3XO and is expected to launch it in 2025. The 3XO EV will likely be approximately 200 mm shorter than the XUV400 and thus have a smaller boot. Moreover, instead of the latter’s 40 kWh battery pack, Mahindra plans to use a 35 kWh unit in the former. Yet, expected to be priced from around INR 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO EV could also be more expensive than Tata Motors’ Nexon.ev.

3. Hyundai Inster-like EV

Hyundai plans to launch Tata Punch.ev rival codenamed ‘HE1i’ in India by late 2026. The company plans to design it very similar to the globally available Inster, an EV derived from the South Korea-only ICE model Casper. However, the HE1i will be based on a dedicated EV platform called ‘E-GMP (K)’, so it could be more spacious and energy efficient.

4. Hyundai Venue EV

While the Hyundai Inster-like EV has been locked for launch, a Hyundai Venue EV is under consideration. Derived from the second-generation ICE Hyundai Venue (codename: Hyundai Q2Xi), due in 2025, the first-ever Hyundai Venue Electric could be one of the most feature-packed models in its segment and give a strong competition to the Tata Nexon.ev. Hyundai could launch the Venue EV in India sometime in 2026.