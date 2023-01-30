4 Upcoming CNG Cars That Are Launching Soon In India

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Tata will launch new CNG cars in India in the coming months and here we have given you a complete list

Amidst the arrival of more stringent emission standards every couple of years or so, the presence of diesel engines across various segments has gradually been decreasing. To offer a more fuel-efficient alternative, automotive manufacturers are bringing in CNG models thick and fast and their popularity has only grown in recent years. Here are four of the upcoming CNG cars that are launching soon in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG made its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida and it does have any big changes compared to the petrol-only version on the inside and out. As for the performance, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine will continue to be utilised.

It produces lesser power and torque compared to the regular model in its CNG specification. Expect it to launch in the coming months.

2. Toyota Hyryder CNG:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is also heading to the showrooms sooner rather than later and it will be based on the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG. It will also use the same powertrain as the Vitara and the Brezza CNG. Toyota will become the second brand in the midsize SUV segment to feature mild-hybrid, CNG, and strong hybrid engines.

3. Tata Altroz CNG:

The Tata Altroz CNG featured alongside the Punch CNG at the brand’s pavilion in the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. The Altroz CNG will sit above the Tiago CNG in the domestic portfolio and it will be equipped with the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which can be found in a variety of models.

4. Tata Punch CNG:

One of the key features of both the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG will be the availability of a twin-cylinder system as a single CNG tank of 60 litres is split into two. Each has 30 litres of capacity and they are positioned adjacent to each other without hindering the bootspace and the spare wheel is mounted underneath the boot floor. The bi-fuel technology incorporated by Tata will also help owners to start both models even in CNG mode.