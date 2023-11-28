4 Upcoming Cars In Early 2024 You Should Wait For – Maruti To Hyundai

Here we have mentioned the four upcoming cars that are expected to launch in early 2024 in India

A host of new passenger cars are waiting in the pipeline for the 2024 calendar year and here we have explained about the four highly anticipated models that will likely launch in the first four months of the year:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta will go on sale in early 2024 in India and it will get a host of updates inside and out. The exterior will receive a new front end featuring redesigned headlamps and bumper, new LED Daytime Running Lights, tweaked bonnet, connected LED tail lamps, new alloy wheels, new paint schemes, etc.

The interior will be more upmarket than the outgoing model and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup. It will produce a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet is another highly anticipated launch of 2024 CY. Sticking by the Opposites United design language, the exterior will come with evolutionary revisions while the cabin will be brand new, likely featuring the same touchscreen infotainment system as the latest Seltos and new features will also be added to the lineup.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The Tata Curvv production model will be introduced in the first half of next year and it will arrive in EV and ICE guises. The former will arrive first and it will likely have a claimed driving range of over 550 km on a single charge. The IC-engined Curvv will be powered by a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 168 PS and 280 Nm, and it could launch in late 2024.

4. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has already been caught testing a few times in India and it will be based on the Swift concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Besides a slew of design updates, the new-gen hatchback will be incorporated with new equipment and technologies. More importantly, a new 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine could be introduced. It will be mated to a manual or an automatic transmission.