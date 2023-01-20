4 Upcoming All-New Maruti SUVs In India – Off-Roader, EV To 7-Seater

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx and five-door Jimny in the coming months and they will be retailed through Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to further expand its SUV portfolio over the next couple of years and this year will be the most significant in terms of volumes with the arrival of two all-new models. The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx compact SUV coupe debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo and the former will go on sale in March or April and the latter around May.

The largest car manufacturer in the country also appears to be working on bringing the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross to the market in the coming months. Here are the four upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs you should definitely know about:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The SUV coupe based on the Baleno premium hatchback draws plenty of influence from the Grand Vitara. It derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre NA petrol with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Fronx sits on the familiar Heartect platform and it will boast premium features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Just like the Fronx, the bookings for the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny have also commenced in India. The lifestyle off-roader is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels as standard. It will take on the likes of the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar.

3. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is reportedly under development and it will likely be launched by 2025. Internally codenamed Y17, the seven-seater could have a slightly longer wheelbase compared to the regular five-seater. It will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine.

4. Maruti Suzuki YY8:

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer unveiled the eVX concept at the recently concluded 16th edition of the Auto Expo. It will give birth to MSIL’s first dedicated electric SUV codenamed YY8 and it could be available in 2WD and 4WD configurations. The five-seater will also spawn a Toyota sibling.