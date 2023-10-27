4 Upcoming 7-Seater Midsize SUVs In 2024 – Tata To Mahindra

Here we have brought you a lowdown of the upcoming 7-seater midsize SUVs from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra next year

The 7-seater SUV segment will witness the arrival of plenty of new models in the coming years and the midsize SUV space will be at the heart of the action as big brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are looking to enter it:

1. Tata Safari Petrol:

The petrol versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are confirmed to hit showrooms next year. The all-new 1.5L DI turbocharged petrol engine will be offered with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission as an option. It will help attract customers wanting to own a petrol-spec Tata midsize SUV while lowering the entry-level prices.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Spotted testing multiple times on public roads, the XUV.e8 will be the first of the long list of new-age electric SUVs waiting in the pipeline from Mahindra. Based on the XUV700, the Mahindra XUV.e8 will be introduced in late 2024 and it will be followed by four to five zero-emission SUVs from XUV.e and BE ranges over the next two to three years. It will be notably different in terms of design compared to the XUV700 and the range could be well over 500 km, courtesy of a 60-80 kWh battery pack.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will be launched next year in India and it will adopt styling cues from the upcoming Creta facelift. The interior will be more premium than the outgoing model and it will get features such as Level 2 ADAS.

4. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The three-row version of the Grand Vitara is expected to reach dealerships late next year or in 2025 and it will use the same 1.5L petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines from the existing five-seater. It could get mild updates to the exterior and interior to differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling.

However, the features list could be carried over with some new inclusions to give a more upmarket appeal. It will take on Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.