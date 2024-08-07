4 Upcoming 7-Seater ICE MPVs Worth Waiting For In India

We have detailed the upcoming 7-seater ICE MPVs that are expected to launch in India featuring models from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Nissan

The MPV market is anticipating significant growth in volume as automakers prepare to introduce new models in both traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle segments. Here, we present an overview of the upcoming ICE MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Nissan:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The next-generation Kia Carnival is slated for an imminent debut in India. Marking a significant departure from its predecessor in terms of design and functionality, the updated Kia Carnival will boast enhanced technologies and more upmarket features. It will likely continue using the familiar 2.2L diesel engine, which generates 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2&3. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Toyota Derivative:

Recent reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki is developing a compact MPV, codenamed YDB, which is intended to be positioned below the Ertiga in their lineup, targeting competition with the Renault Triber. This upcoming MPV is rumoured to be inspired by the Spacia sold in Japan and may incorporate cost-saving strategies to maintain competitive pricing.

In terms of performance, it is suggested that Maruti Suzuki might choose the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, recently introduced in the latest Swift, coupled with strong hybrid technology aiming for a fuel economy of over 35 kmpl. Additionally, Maruti is reportedly developing an electrified MPV, which is expected to have a Toyota counterpart with an estimated range of around 500 km.

4. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

As Nissan prepares to launch the Magnite facelift in the coming months, a notable expansion in its product range is expected between 2025 and 2026. This lineup will include a new midsize SUV and a seven-seater model based on the platform of the latest global Duster. Additionally, there are speculations about a compact MPV that is likely to share its platform with the Renault Triber.

This compact MPV is expected to be priced competitively, sharing the same powertrain lineup as the Triber, and its features list could also resemble that of its MPV sibling. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.