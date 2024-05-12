4 Upcoming 7-Seater ICE MPVs In India – Maruti To Toyota

We have explained about the 4 upcoming 7-seater IC-engined MPVs in India from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Nissan

The MPV market is bracing for notable volume growth as carmakers gear up to unveil fresh models in both conventional IC-engined and electric vehicle sectors. Here, we offer an overview of the forthcoming ICE family-focused MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Nissan:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The next-gen Kia Carnival is set to debut in India in the coming months. Representing a notable shift from its previous model in both aesthetics and functionalities, the revamped Kia Carnival will come with upgraded technologies and more advanced features. It is expected to retain the powerful 2.2L diesel engine though, delivering 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque, connected to an eight-speed AT.

2. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Toyota Derivative:

Recent rumours suggest that Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a compact MPV, codenamed YDB, intended to slot below the Ertiga in its product range, aiming to compete with the Renault Triber. This forthcoming MPV is speculated to draw inspiration from the Spacia sold in Japan, potentially integrating cost-saving measures to ensure competitive pricing.

Regarding performance, there are indications that Maruti Suzuki could opt for the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, introduced in the latest Swift, with strong hybrid technology targeting an efficiency exceeding 35 kmpl. Furthermore, the brand is reportedly working on an electrified MPV which is expected to spawn a Toyota counterpart boasting a potential range of approximately 500 km.

4. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

As Nissan gears up to unveil the refreshed Magnite and new generation X-Trail, a significant surge in new offerings is anticipated between 2025 and 2026. Among these upcoming releases, there will be a new midsize SUV and a seven-seater model derived from the platform of the latest global Duster. Additionally, there are talks of a compact MPV, which is expected to share its platform with the Renault Triber.

It could be priced competitively while sharing the powertrain lineup with the Triber while the features list could also mimic its MPV sibling. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.