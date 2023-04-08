4 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars You Can’t Miss This Year – 2 SUVs, 2 MPVs

We have given you all the key information surrounding the upcoming 7-seater cars that are expected to launch in the coming months in India

Two SUVs and as many MPVs are expected to be introduced in the coming months in India and here we have covered all the necessary details:

1. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

Maruti Suzuki has long been reported to be working on an all-new C-segment MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will be positioned above the XL6 and will likely be launched in the second half of this calendar year. It will more likely be sold through Nexa dealerships and its design could be inspired by the Grand Vitara.

It will sit on the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross and will have a lot in common on the inside as well. Thus, it could become the first Maruti Suzuki to be equipped with ADAS based driver-assistive and safety features. The C-MPV will be powered by the same 2.0L petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines as the Hycross.

2. New Toyota MPV:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be developing a new MPV that will be based on the Ertiga. The Japanese auto major already sells the rebadged version of the Ertiga known as the Rumion in the international markets. The seven-seater MPV for India will be more than just a badge swap as it is expected to have its own Toyota flavour.

However, it will continue to be underpinned by the Heartect platform and will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine reportedly. Both five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic (with paddle shifters) transmissions will likely be employed. The features list could mimic that of its donor.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be revealed later this month ahead of its market launch in the coming months. It will sit on the CMP platform and will derive power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in five- and seven-seater guises and it will be more upmarket than the regular C3.

4. Tata Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Safari will be launched around September or October 2023 in India and its design will be inspired by the Curvv. It could be introduced alongside the updated Harrier and the interior could gain new features as well.