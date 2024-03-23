4 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars Powered By Diesel Engines This Year

Here we have listed the four upcoming 7-seater cars that will be introduced with diesel powerplants along the course of this year

In the automotive landscape this calendar year, several prominent brands including Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and MG are gearing up to introduce new 7-seater vehicles or updates to existing models with diesel engines. Below, we’ve compiled all the essential details:

1. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

In the mild-hybrid variant of the Fortuner, the GD series engine will be assisted by a 48V system with a small battery pack. It will help enhance the fuel efficiency as well as acceleration while concurrently reducing emission levels. It could be introduced in H2 2024. Meanwhile, the mild-hybrid Hilux is already offered in Europe with definitive plans to extend its availability to other markets.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

By the middle of this calendar year, Hyundai Alcazar is slated to undergo a refresh. While borrowing cues from the extensively updated Creta, it will incorporate unique styling elements to carve out its distinct identity. Inside, the Alcazar facelift will reminisce the design of the Creta and it will get Level 2 ADAS tech amongst other new features.

It will retain the 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine kicking out 116 PS and 250 Nm, coupled with six-speed MT or an AT. The 1.5L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 160 PS and 253 Nm will continue its duties.

3. MG Gloster Facelift:

JSW MG Motor has confirmed that it will launch two new models in the remaining portion of this CY. One will likely be a new EV around this festive season while the other will be the facelifted Gloster, which has already been spied testing multiple times. It will feature cosmetic updates to the front and rear and will run on new set of wheels. The interior will also gain a host of revisions.

The 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will stay put producing 161 PS in its two-wheel drive guise while the four-wheel drive variant will kick out 216 PS. The powertrain will be coupled with an eight-speed AT.

4. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Kia Carnival received a facelift globally late last year and it will be launched in India in the coming months. It will be a radical departure compared to the old model as India has not got the fourth-gen yet. It will stick by the latest Opposites United styling language and will boast a more premium interior. It will continue to be powered by the 2.2L diesel engine, producing 200 PS and 440 Nm, paired with an eight-speed AT.