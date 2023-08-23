4 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars Launching Soon – Mahindra To Tata

Here we have listed the 4 upcoming 7-seater cars that are about to be launched soon in India; 3 of them are coming over the next few weeks

Carmakers like Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and Citroen will bring in new seven-seater cars soon in India to capitalise on the festive season furore. Here we have brought you all the key info:

1. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched in India next month and it will be offered in five- and seven-seater configurations. The midsize SUV will be heavily localised as it will carry a local content of over 90 per cent and it will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be announced next month in India and it has been a long time coming. It will be slotted below the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and will be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations. It is essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus and will feature a diesel engine.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

Tata Motors will introduce the facelifted version of the Nexon by the middle of next month while the heavily updated Harrier and Safari will also arrive before the end of this year. The updated Safari will be heavily influenced by the design of the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The same 2.0L diesel engine will continue.

4. Toyota Rumion:

By the end of this month, Toyota will reveal the prices of the Rumion. The seven-seater MPV will be positioned below the Innova Crysta in the Japanese brand’s domestic lineup and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Carens. The Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Ertiga with minimal visual differences.

It will be equipped with the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine developing around 105 PS and 137 Nm. It will be hooked with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. A CNG variant will also be available.