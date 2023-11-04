4 Upcoming 5-Seater Midsize SUVs In India – All Key Details

The mid-size SUV segment is set to get new players including some updated models; Creta Facelift, Tata Curvv, New-Gen Duster and its Nissan counterpart

The mid-size SUV space is currently one of the most sought-after segments in the Indian automobile market. The high ground clearance, strong road presence, practical cabin space and exciting powertrain options are the main advantages of mid-size SUVs and contribute to their popularity. Banking on this trend, car manufacturers are ready to introduce new models in the market along with updating the existing ones. Let’s have a look at the upcoming 4 new mid-size SUVs launching in the Indian market.

1. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift

The second generation of Hyundai Creta debuted in the year 2020, and after the launch of the facelift model globally in 2021, it was speculated that the updated model will make it to the Indian shores by the end of 2022. However, it was later said that the Creta Facelift will be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by its market launch in the first half of 2023. Later, it was confirmed that the Hyundai Creta Facelift’s launch has been postponed to early 2024.

The Indian spec model will carry a different design as compared to the international model, and this is one of the reasons for the delay. Along with this, Hyundai will also launch the Creta N-Line model in the country. Talking about the updates, the new model will carry a new front and rear design, along with a few changes to the interiors. Level 2 ADAS is highly likely and a new fully digital instrument cluster could be a part of the package. The powertrain will be carried over as it is with the addition of the new 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

2. Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is due for a launch next year and the SUV will first debut with an electric powertrain followed by its ICE model. The concept was unveiled last year and it was also showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Curvv will follow the brand’s latest design direction which we have already seen in the updated Nexon. Under the hood, an electric powertrain with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque which is currently under development will be a part of the package.

The 1.5 litre turbo diesel could also be offered at the time of launch. The interiors will also remain the same as the latest crop of updated Tata SUVs and it will come loaded with a host of tech features including ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera and more.

3. New-Gen Renault Duster

Skipping the second-gen model, Renault has confirmed the launch of the 3rd-generation model in the Indian market. The road testing of the SUV has already started and it is expected to launch in India sometime around 2025. The official global debut of the SUV is set for 29 November 2023 and it will be initially introduced as a Dacia model, however, it will sold under Renault nameplate in India. The new model will be based on the brand’s CMF-B modular platform with heavy localization of components.

The design will be in-line with the Dacia Bigster concept which was previewed in 2021. Some reports suggest that it will be offered in both 5 and 7-seater configurations. In India, we will get a turbo petrol powertrain, paired with the option of a manual and an automatic gearbox. A strong hybrid option can be offered at a later stage. The SUV will be made available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain configurations.

4. New Nissan SUV

The Renault Duster 7-seater SUV will also spawn a Nissan counterpart which will be based on the same platform and the powertrain will also be shared with Duster. The SUV will be launched around the same timeline as the third-gen Duster. However, the design will be quite different and Nissan will likely offer a different layout for interiors as well. In terms of pricing, there can be minor differences between the two, depending on the variant and features on offer. Much like the Duster, the Nissan SUV will also get the option of both 5 and 7-seater configurations.