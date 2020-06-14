4 TVS Scooters & Bikes Comes With SmartXonnect Bluetooth – Details

As of now, only two TVS scooters and two motorcycles are enabled with the SmartXonnect connected technology, but it will soon be introduced in more offerings

TVS Motor Company is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and the company offers a range of motorcycles and scooters as well as a moped in the country, ranging between Rs 43,544 and Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SmartXonnect is TVS’ very own connected technology, that allows riders to communicate with their vehicles with the help of a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, which provides aids like navigation assist, last parked location, caller ID, message notifications and more.

While it was originally introduced with only the flagship offerings, the SmartXonnect is making its way to a range of other products as well. Here is a list of all the motorcycles and scooters that get the TVS SmartXonnect connected tech –

1) TVS Jupiter Grande

The Jupiter Grande scooter is the most affordable product in TVS’ line-up to be equipped with the SmartXonnect feature. The feature was added to the scooter late last year, and the BS6-compliant Jupiter Grande is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 68,562 (ex-showroom).

2) TVS NTorq 125

The NTorq 125 premium scooter was the first offering to receive the SmartXonnect system, making it one of the most feature-packed scooters in the Indian market. TVS retails the NTorq at a starting price of Rs 66,885, going all the way up to Rs 73,365 for the Race Edition variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

3) TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache RTR 200 4V was also updated with the connected tech late last year, and the system displays some vital information on the bike including navigation, race telemetry, tour mode, lean angle mode, crash alert and more. The BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V is priced from Rs 1,27,500 (ex-showroom) onwards.

4) TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310 is TVS’ flagship offering in the Indian market, and is currently priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Being the most premium offering, the Apache RR 310 has to have the SmartXonnect connected tech. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster which with the help of the connected tech, can display race telemetry, help you navigate, notify you about incoming calls on your smartphone, while also work as an auxiliary dashboard.