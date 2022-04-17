4 Toyota SUVs To Launch In India – New Urban Cruiser To RAV4 Hybrid

Japanese car giant Toyota has a few SUVs in the pipeline for the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the ones that are expected to launch soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch a few new automobiles in the Indian market, and the company has a few SUVs in the pipeline. In India, Utility Vehicles have seen a lot of success in recent times, which is why carmakers are now planning to focus heavily on SUVs and MPVs.

Here, we have listed four upcoming Toyota SUVs that are expected to launch in India within a year.

1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation version of Vitara Brezza, which is expected to launch in India in the coming months. Also, Toyota will launch a rebadged version of this compact Maruti SUV, as the new-gen Urban Cruiser.

There will be a few differences in the exterior and interior styling between Maruti’s and Toyota’s versions of this forthcoming SUV, but mechanically they will be identical. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine, and transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic (with paddle shifters).

2. New Toyota Midsize SUV

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a new midsize SUV for the Indian market. As per speculations, this new model is expected to be based on the DNGA platform, and it will be powered by a strong hybrid petrol powertrain.

There will likely be a lot of premium features on offer here, including an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, HUD (head-up display), connected car tech, and maybe even ADAS. Of course, both Toyota and Maruti will launch this new model under their respective brands, with a few visual differences between them.

3. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota has been road testing a test mule of RAV4 in India for quite a long time now, and this SUV is expected to launch here in the near future. As confirmed by the spy pictures, this is RAV4 Hybrid, and we expect it to arrive as a CBU import in limited numbers.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre NA petrol engine, along with two electric motors, one on each axle, giving the SUV an electric AWD system. The combined power output is rated at 219 PS.

4. New Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota is planning to introduce the new Land Cruiser (300 series) in India soon, likely via the CBU import route. The company had reportedly started accepting bookings for it earlier this year, but has temporarily halted it due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Deliveries of the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser are expected to commence in India in August this year. The SUV is available with two engine options internationally – a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel unit and a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol unit – and we’re not sure which version will go on sale in India.