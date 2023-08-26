4 Top-Selling Compact SUVs Getting Huge Updates In India

Brands like Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Hyundai will bring in big updates in the compact SUV segment and here we have talked about them

The compact SUV segment has really helped in increasing the popularity of SUVs along with the midsize SUV space. Resultantly, it is one of the most highly sought-after in the entire industry and the most competitive too. Here we have explained about four upcoming iterations of the already top-selling compact SUVs:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The updated Tata Nexon will be launched on September 14 and it marks the second biggest revisions for the compact SUV since its market debut in 2017. The five-seater will be equipped with a more premium interior while the cosmetic changes will bring a thoroughly refreshed vibe. The 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel powertrains will be retained and the former will get two new gearbox options: a five-speed MT for the lower trims and a seven-speed DCT for the higher trim levels.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Sonet has already been caught testing multiple times in India as well as abroad. The updated compact SUV will get a thoroughly revised exterior taking inspiration from the global crop of Kia SUVs including the latest Seltos. It will come with an updated interior as well with the addition of new features and technologies.

However, the existing powertrain options will continue as the 1.2L NA petrol, the 1.0L turbo petrol and the 1.5L turbo diesel engines will be carried over.

3. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

The second generation Hyundai Venue will reportedly be launched by 2025 and it will be rolled out of the South Korean brand’s newly acquired Talegaon plant. Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the next-gen Venue is expected to feature big updates inside and out, and a sportier N Line variant could also be offered. It will have to be waited and seen whether the existing powertrain options will continue or not as it is a couple of years away.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The Mahindra XUV300 has a lot of similarities with the design of the SsangYong Tivoli and both share the X100 platform as well. But, the upcoming facelift could get a brand new front fascia and rear taking inspiration from XUV700. The ageing interior could make way for a more upmarket cabin as a larger touchscreen with new UI, new instrumentation and revamped dashboard as well as centre console are highly likely. The 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines are speculated to stay put in action.