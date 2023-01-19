4 Tata SUVs To Get A New 180 HP 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine – Sierra To Curvv

Tata’s upcoming SUVs such as the Sierra and Curvv as well as the Harrier and Safari are expected to get a new 1.5 DI petrol engine

Tata Motors had a fabulous outing at the 2023 Auto Expo as a host of new models and concepts were showcased. Some of the key highlights are the near-production Curvv midsize SUV, close-to-production Sierra EV, Avinya concept based on the Gen 3 platform, and an electrified version of the Harrier in its near-production guise along with Altroz and Punch CNG iterations.

The homegrown manufacturer currently has the 1.5-litre diesel, the 1.2-litre petrol and the 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat extensively used in its lineup. While the brand has big plans for its future with an array of electric vehicles, the existing ICE portfolio will also be expanded and new powertrains are also expected to feature.

The Tata Sierra nameplate will definitely be back and it will likely be powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Sierra EV concept is underpinned on the modified ALFA platform (Gen 2), it will also give rise to a petrol variant and it could use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine capable of developing around 160-180 hp.

The powertrain will help the Mumbai-based brand to firmly take on midsize SUVs from Mahindra and other brands. It will also find its application in the Harrier and Safari SUVs while the Curvv could also be equipped with it. The coupe SUV could feature the 1.5-litre DI gasoline mill as well as the all-new 1.2-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine.

The production version of the Tata Curvv will likely hit showrooms sometime next year and the Harrier EV could also debut in the same CY. The latter showcased at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo boasts features such as a closed-off front grille, new wheels and other visual changes and it sits on the modified version of the OMEGA architecture.

The Tata Harrier EV will use a dual electric motor setup forming a 4×4 configuration while the aforementioned 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will also expectedly join the way. The Safari three-row midsize SUV could also get the same treatment in the near future.