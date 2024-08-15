4 Soon-Launching New Tata SUVs You Should Wait For

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce as many as four new SUVs before the closure of this FY in India and here we have brought you a rundown

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch four new SUVs across various segments and price ranges in India during the remaining part of this financial year. Here’s a rundown of all these models:

1. Tata Curvv ICE:

The ICE Tata Curvv, set to launch on September 2, 2024, is expected to start at around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature three engine options: a new GDI petrol, a regular 1.2L Revotron petrol, and a new 1.5L Kryojet diesel. With a length of around 4.3 metres, the Curvv will compete with established midsize SUVs.

They include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Its direct competitor, given its SUV coupe body style, will be the recently launched Citroen Basalt.

2. Tata Harrier EV:

The upcoming Tata Harrier EV is expected to offer a driving range of just over 600 km on a single charge. It will feature bidirectional charging capabilities and support DC fast charging, enhancing its practicality for both daily use and longer trips. The design, both exterior and interior, will closely follow the near-production Harrier EV concept that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This eagerly awaited EV is set to hit the market towards the end of the final quarter of this fiscal year.

3. Tata Punch Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Punch, which has been spotted testing multiple times, is gearing up for a significant update. The best selling SUV in the Indian market will undergo both exterior and interior enhancements to align with the latest design language seen in Tata’s current lineup of SUVs. The updates are likely to draw inspiration from the Punch EV.

4. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon is expected to go on sale before the end of this calendar year in India. It will feature the twin-cylinder technology found in the brand’s other CNG vehicles and thus the bootspace won’t be fully compromised. The existing 1.2L Revotron petrol engine will produce lesser power and torque when switched to the CNG mode.