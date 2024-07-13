4 Soon-Launching New Hyundai SUVs In India You Should Know

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce several new SUVs over the next year or so. The lineup begins with the refreshed Alcazar, which will be launched around September. Following this, HMIL plans to release the facelifted Tucson, an electric variant of the Creta, and the second-generation Venue in 2025. Here’s a quick overview:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai plans to introduce the facelifted Alcazar later this year, likely around the festive season. The updated Alcazar will incorporate some design elements from the refreshed Creta, but it will also feature unique attributes to set it apart as a more premium offering.

The upcoming facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will likely integrate several advanced technologies present in the new Creta, potentially including Level 2 ADAS. Upgrades may also encompass an enhanced infotainment system, superior interior materials, and improved connectivity options. However, the powertrain options are expected to stay the same.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai introduced the updated Tucson globally late last year, featuring a refreshed front grille, new lighting system, updated skid plates, and new alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle also received a makeover. Inside, the cabin has been revamped with a redesigned dashboard and a new panoramic curved display. These updates are expected to arrive in India as well.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai plans to introduce a new midsize electric SUV in early 2025, built on the Creta platform for the Indian market. This vehicle is designed to tap into the burgeoning EV segment and will compete with upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, and the Tata Curvv. It’s expected to feature an electric motor from the Kona Electric and a battery pack from LG Chem, providing a range of over 450 km.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

The new-gen Hyundai Venue is currently in development and is slated for a launch next year. Although it already boasts a wealth of features, it will likely receive significant updates to both its exterior and interior. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain options are believed to remain unchanged.