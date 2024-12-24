4 Soon-Launching New EVs Set To Make A Big Impact – Maruti To Mahindra

Here’s a glimpse at four new EVs from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra, set to create waves in the Indian automotive market in 2025

Here we have brought you a rundown of the 4 upcoming EVs that are all set to launch in 2025 and have already been spotted during testing. Key players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are gearing up to introduce these models and we expect them to make a strong impact. The list comprises Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV and more:

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the electric version of the Creta in January 2025. This five-seater EV is expected to deliver a driving range exceeding 450 km on a single charge. Built on a reworked K2 platform from the standard Creta, the electric version will retain several features of its internal combustion sibling while incorporating distinct design cues.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is set to make its debut in early 2025, positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta EV and a host of other midsize electric SUVs. Recently showcased in Milan, this electric SUV will be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Buyers can expect a choice between two battery pack options and its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month has also been confirmed. It will give rise to a Toyota sibling in the second half of next year and both will have plenty in common including the critical battery underpinnings, equipment list and platform.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Harrier EV in the last quarter of this fiscal year. This electric SUV will feature both single and dual-motor configurations, catering to a diverse range of buyers. A near-production model was showcased earlier this year and it will hit the show floors at this year’s expo as well with a potential driving range of over 500 km between charges.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs In 2025-26 – 3 Hybrid & 1 Electric

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The Mahindra XUV 3OX EV is expected to arrive in India in the first half of 2025, aiming to rival the Tata Punch EV directly and the low-spec trims of the Tata Nexon. Positioned below the XUV400 in Mahindra’s EV lineup, it is expected to deliver a driving range exceeding 400 km which should make it a competitive offering in the compact electric SUV segment targeting high volume sales.