4 Soon-Launching Midsize SUVs In India In The Coming Months

In the coming months, we will see plenty of action in the midsize SUV segment as new models from Honda, Kia, Citroen and Tata are waiting to be launched

Over the next three to four months, the Indian midsize SUV market will see the arrival of at least four new models and a couple of them have already been unveiled. Here we take a look at all of them:

1. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India revealed the Elevate two days ago and it takes design inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and will be powered only by a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

The Honda Elevate has the largest bootspace in its segment at 458 litres and it has the highest ground clearance as well at 220 mm. The spacious cabin comes courtesy of the long 2,650 mm wheelbase. The midsize SUV will be available this festive season and its bookings will commence next month. It will be equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, single-pane sunroof, etc.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Only a few weeks ago, Citroen took the veils off the C3 Aircross and it will be available in both five- and seven-seater variants upon launch in the coming months. Based on the same CMP platform as its compact hatchback sibling, the C3, the C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine kicking out around 110 PS. It will be mated to only a six-speed manual transmission. It is expected to carry an aggressive price range.

3. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos has already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. It will go on sale within the next couple of months. It gets a redesigned front fascia and an updated rear while the features list will see new additions including ADAS tech. It will feature a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

4. Tata Harrier Facelift:

The updated version of the Tata Harrier will reportedly go on sale around September or October taking plenty of inspiration from the Harrier EV concept inside and out.