4 Soon Launching Hero Bikes In India – New Exciting Models Coming

Hero MotoCorp will showcase four new motorcycles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Jan 2025 which will gradually go on sale in India

Hero MotoCorp will introduce four new motorcycles in the Indian market in the coming months. The home-grown bike maker unveiled four products at the EICMA 2024 last month in Italy in the form of the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250 and the Mavrick 440 facelift.

Now, all of these aforementioned bikes are expected to make their public debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which starts from January 17 in New Delhi. Let’s have a detailed look at the four upcoming Hero bikes in India in 2025.

1. 2025 Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp revealed the updated version of the Mavrick 440 at the EICMA 2024 in Milan. It is expected to launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Jan 2025. The 2025 Mavrick 440 comes with an array of visual updates over the current model. It gets USD front suspension in golden colour and new paint schemes, which are missing on the ongoing version.

In addition, the present model’s LCD instrument cluster goes for a toss in favour of a new TFT console which has been borrowed from the Harley-Davidson X440. The overall kerb weight of the new bike has gone down by 2 kg as it tips the scale at 189 kg. Mechanically, the 2025 Hero Mavrick 440 will remain unchanged and continue to be powered by the same 440cc air-cooled petrol engine and 6-speed transmission.

2. Hero Xpulse 210

It would not be an understatement to term the Xpulse 210 as Hero’s most awaited bike in India. Expected to fill in the shoes of the Xpulse 200, it is equipped with a 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which generates maximum power of 24.6 bhp and highest torque of 20.7 Nm while linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The all-new Hero Xpulse 210 is equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with tubed tyres.

Some of the notable features in the Xpulse 210 will be all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console and Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. The suspension duties will be helmed by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. It will go on sale in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2025.

3. Hero Xtreme 250R

Showcased at the EICMA 2024 for the first time, the all-new naked streetfighter will mark Hero’s debut in the 250cc segment of motorcycles. The brand has installed a new 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine at its heart which delivers maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and highest torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission which propels the motorcycle to do a 0-60kmph sprint in just 3.25 secs.

Based on a steel trellis frame, Hero Xtreme 250R will come loaded with several bells and whistles in the form of LED headlamp with DRL, dual-tone paint schemes, disc brakes at both wheels and switchable ABS. The Xtreme 250R will be at loggerheads with the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 in the Indian market.

4. Hero Karizma XMR 250

Last but not least, Hero Karizma XMR 250 made its global debut at the EICMA 2024 last month. The fully-faired bike will directly rival the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the Indian market as it launches in the second half of 2025 in the country. It will be packed with the same engine as the Xtreme 250R with identical power and torque figures alongside the 6-speed gearbox.

The primary highlight of the Karizma XMR 250 is the height-adjustable clip-on handlebar unit while other prominent features include full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, integrated starter switch and TFT instrument console.