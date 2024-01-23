4 Soon-Launching All-New Cars To Wait For – Maruti To Toyota

Here we have brought you an overview of 4 upcoming new car launches that are waiting to happen soon in India

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra and Toyota are planning to introduce new cars soon in the domestic market and here we have explained about them:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will hit the market in a month or two with comprehensive cosmetic updates and cabin revisions. It will continue to feature the 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engine choices with MT and AT options.

2. Tata Curvv:

Tata will introduce the production version of the Curvv in the coming months. Set to arrive as an EV first, the Curvv will have a coupe stance and it will be equipped with a single as well as dual electric motor setup. Expect the claimed range to be well over 500 km and it will be underpinned the second generation EV platform dubbed the Acti.ev.

The Tata Curvv will have a unique styling taking inspiration from the latest crop of models sold by the brand and the interior will be packed with features. It will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera system, touch controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and so on.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has already been spied testing several times on Indian roads and it will be launched in the coming months. The production will commence soon and it will boast an evolutionary approach to design. It was previewed via the Swift concept at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. It will receive an updated interior and a new mild-hybrid petrol engine will be added to the lineup.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the badge engineered take on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The compact five-seater SUV coupe will mirror the features list of its donor barring some minor updates and the same scenario will be seen on the outside as well. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.