4 Seven-Seater SUVs Launching Over The Next 1 Year – All Details

Over the next one year, we do expect to see as many as four new seven-seater SUVs launch in India and here we have covered the entire list

In the upcoming seven-seater SUVs list, we did not mention the possible competitors from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota as we believe they could arrive late next year or in 2025. The Maruti Suzuki seven-seater will be based on the Grand Vitara midsize SUV while an all-new three-row Toyota Corolla Cross for India is expected to be based on the same platform as the Innova Hycross.

It will have a longer wheelbase compared to the global model and could derive power from a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine from the Hycross. Below, we have explained about what we think as the upcoming seven-seaters in India over the next twelve months.

1. Tata Safari Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Safari has already been caught testing on public roads. It is believed to draw styling inspiration from the upcoming Harrier EV and Curvv. Besides a host of visual revisions, the interior could get a host of updates as well. It could continue to be powered by the 2.0L diesel engine with the next-gen 1.5L turbo DI petrol joining the lineup later.

2. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift:

The XUV700 has been a huge success for Mahindra since its market launch in 2021 and is expected to get a mid-life facelift within the next one year. The SUV could get minor cosmetic revisions and interior changes while the 2.0L mStallion petrol and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engines will continue with the same transmission choices.

3. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

Citroen will reportedly bring in an all-new midsize SUV that could be called the C3 Aircross later this year or in early 2024. A seven-seater version also appears to be in the works and it will take on Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. It will be heavily influenced by the C3 and the interior will be more upmarket. It could be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra could launch the Bolero Neo Plus in the second half of this year in India and it will be offered in multiple seating configurations. It will more likely derive power from a 1.5L diesel engine producing 100 PS and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.