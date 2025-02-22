4 Popular Midsize SUVs Confirmed To Get New Gen Models

Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are waiting to receive new generation updates within the next two years

The midsize SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in the domestic market due to multiple reasons and resultantly, plenty of activity has been seen often. Popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are bracing to get new models and a couple of them have already been caught testing. Here we have explained about them:

1&2. New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The second-generation Grand Vitara is expected to debut by the end of this year or in early 2026 with a seven-seater version likely to follow next year. Drawing significant design cues from the e-Vitara, it will feature a refreshed front fascia including a reworked grille, updated bumpers and redesigned headlamps. However, no mechanical changes are likely.

It will sport a more aggressive design highlighted by a swooping bonnet structure and a wider air inlet. It will also feature a redesigned front skid plate, squarish wheel arches and newly styled Y-shaped alloy wheels. At the rear, sharper LED tail lamps connected by a sleek light bar and a reworked trunk lid will be offered.

The equipment list will be upgraded though as Level 2 ADAS will be amongst the new additions. The existing 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will stay put, mated to either manual or an automatic transmission option. It will also give rise to a new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder range, likely in 2026.

3. New Gen Kia Seltos:

The second-gen Kia Seltos has already been caught testing in Korea and Europe and it will get a plethora of revisions inside and out. The five-seater will reportedly launch in its home market early next year and thus we can expect it to arrive in India in 2026 itself. It could be equipped with a new hybrid powertrain.

4. New Gen Hyundai Creta:

The all-new Hyundai Creta is said to be under development for release in 2027 and it will also get a hybrid engine utilising the existing 1.5L petrol engine with an electric motor and a large battery. Codenamed SX3, it will continue to be produced in Tamil Nadu.